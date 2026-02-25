Bruins goalie Swayman addresses viral post-medal game phone call with President Trump

BRIGHTON, Mass. — One member of the Boston Bruins returned to practice on Wednesday sporting some new, golden hardware.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman was greeted with celebratory sticktaps and fistbumps aplenty during practice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday.

The Alaska native wasn’t in net for Team USA’s 2-1 overtime victory over Canada but said bringing home gold to America was a “childhood dream come true.”

Swayman returned to Boston around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, after first flying back to the states for a celebratory evening in Miami before attending President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Swayman also discussed the viral postgame video in which President Trump told the team over the phone, “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team. You do know that?”

Trump also added he would “probably be impeached” if he didn’t invite the women’s team, which also claimed a gold medal.

Several players can be seen and heard laughing as well.

“We should have reacted differently,” Swayman said. “We know that we are so excited for the women’s team. We have so much respect for the women’s team, and to share that gold medal with them is something that we’re forever grateful for. And now that we’re home, we get to share that together forever and see the incredible support that we have from the USA in sharing this incredible gold medal.”

Swayman added that spending time with the women’s team in Milan’s Olympic Village will be some of his favorite memories from the games.

“Seeing them in the dining halls, sharing the victories together, is something that we’ll cherish forever,” said Swayman

Swayman’s gold medalist teammate and Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is expected to skate with the Bruins tomorrow morning before Boston faces off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at the TD Garden Thursday night.

