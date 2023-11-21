Bruins forward Milan Lucic arraigned on assault and battery charge after weekend arrest

BOSTON — Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic walked into Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday morning to face a judge following his weekend arrest that stemmed from a domestic incident involving his wife.

Lucic, a 17-year NHL veteran, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery on a family member. He was ultimately released on personal recognizance with a return to court date of Jan. 19, 2024.

Sporting a black suit, a black tie, and a white dress shirt, Lucic was ushered by court officers into the hearing room, where prosecutors detailed the facts and circumstances of his arrest.

Officers responding to a report of an assault and battery at 50 Battery Steet in Boston just after 1 a.m. on Saturday spoke in the lobby of the building with Lucic’s wife, who claimed her husband tried to choke her, a prosecutor said as he read from a Boston Police Department report.

The victim said that Lucic couldn’t find his cell phone after returning home from a night out drinking and that he began yelling and demanding the phone, the prosecutor stated. The victim told Lucic that she didn’t know where the phone was and attempted to walk away when he allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled it backward.

An officer noted that he observed redness on the victim’s chest and that she stated Lucic didn’t attempt to strangle her during the incident, according to the prosecutor.

The officer and a sergeant subsequently went to Lucic’s apartment, where he “appeared intoxicated when he answered the door,” the prosecutor said. There was also said to be a broken lamp on a nightstand and shards of glass on his bedroom floor.

“He stated to officers that nothing had happened and did not attempt to provide any explanation,” police wrote of Lucic in the report.

Lucic was informed of the allegations against him and he was taken into custody without incident.

On Saturday, the Bruins announced that Lucic was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team following a “situation”.

“Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need,” the team statement read.

“We support the Lucic family and we will continue to provide support and help,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told the media before Boston’s tilt against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night.

Montgomery said he had not spoken with Lucic and that Saturday was an abnormal day in the organization.

“Our culture here is great and we care about each other,” remarked the second-year Bruins head coach. “So with that, it’s not a normal day but we’re professionals and we have a game to play tonight.”

Drafted by the Bruins in the 2nd round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Lucic spent the first eight years of his career in Boston before splitting the next eight between the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames.

Lucic signed a one-year, $ 1,000,000 deal this summer to return to Boston as a likely capstone to his career.

Lucic led the Bruins with 30 goals during their championship 2010-2011 season and his physical, bruising presence on the black and gold’s forward lines quickly made him a fan favorite in Boston.

Lucic was placed on long-term IR on October 28 after taking a puck to his ankle.

Under his bail conditions, Lucic is required to avoid alcohol consumption until the case is resolved.

