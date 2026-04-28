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Bruins coach Sturm rules out Arvidsson for Game 5 of first-round series against Buffalo

By The Associated Press
San Jose Sharks v Boston Bruins BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 12: Viktor Arvidsson #71 of the Boston Bruins skates against the San Jose Sharks during the third period TD Garden on March 12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Sharks defeat the Bruins 4-2. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Boston Bruins will be without second-line forward Viktor Arvidsson when they face elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Without disclosing the nature of the injury, coach Marco Sturm said Arvidsson did not travel with the team. Arvidsson was hurt after being checked by Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson in the first period of Boston’s 6-1 loss on Sunday.

The Bruins trail the series 3-1, with Arvidsson scoring twice in Boston’s 4-2 victory in Game 2.

Sturm said forwards Michael Eyssimont and Alex Steeves are among the options to make their series debuts. The coach added veteran defenseman Henri Jokiharju will replace Jordan Harris and play his first game of the series.

“I think we are excited to bounce back,” Sturm said. “We want to show that last game that’s not really us.”

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