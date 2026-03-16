Brothers accused in 2020 murder reportedly granted bail amid detective cover-up claims

Three brothers accused of a 2020 killing will be able to be released from jail on bail, following recent revelations of an alleged cover-up involving one of the State Police detectives who investigated them, according to a report.

Channa, Billoeum, and Billy Lee Phan were granted bail on Monday after being held without bond for over five years for the 2020 murder of Tyrone Phet, according to the Boston Herald.

The judge set the brothers’ bail at $25,000 each, according to the Herald.

The Phans second trial for Phet’s murder was paused last month after Middlesex County prosecutors disclosed that State Police Sgt. Scott Quigley, one of the case’s key investigators, was allegedly drunk during a fatal 2023 cruiser crash.

In January, it was revealed that hospital records allegedly show Quigley was intoxicated in December 2023 when he lost control of his cruiser and hit a wheelchair transport van in Woburn. The crash later resulted in the death of 37-year-old Angelo Schettino, a special Olympian from Saugus.

The Phan brothers’ first trial for Phet’s murder ended in a hung jury, leading to the currently paused retrial.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group