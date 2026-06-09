Brother arrested for murder of sister in New Hampshire

An 18-year-old in New Hampshire has been arrested and charged with the murder of his sister.

Logan Anderson was arrested Monday for shooting and killing his sister, 21-year-old Leah Anderson, Attorney General John Formella said.

Leah Anderson was found shot in the head Monday morning on Mad River Road in Thornton, New Hampshire.

Police found her after receiving a 9-1-1 call around 8:20 a.m.

Anderson, who was an education major at Plymouth State, died at the hospital.

Logan Anderson is a charge of second-degree murder.

Logan Anderson will be arraigned at the 2nd Circuit District Court in Plymouth, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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