Plymouth State student dead after shooting in New Hampshire

A Plymouth State student is dead after being shot in New Hampshire on Monday.

21-year-old Leah Anderson was found shot in the head this morning on Mad River Road in Thornton, New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

Police found her after receiving a 9-1-1 call around 8:20 a.m.

Anderson, who was an education major, died at the hospital.

Her autopsy is set for tomorrow.

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