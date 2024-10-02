Brockton student taken to hospital after school lamp short circuits

BROCKTON, Mass. — A student at Brockton High School was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a lamp they plugged in short-circuited, school officials say.

School officials believe the outlet may have arced when the student went to plug in the lamp, a Brockton Public Schools spokesperson said.

The student was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation “out of an abundance of caution.”

The school day continued as normal.

