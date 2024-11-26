Brockton schools host Turkey Trot to honor fallen student

BROCKTON, Mass. — An annual Turkey Trot in Brockton now has a deeper purpose.

On Tuesday, Brockton Public Schools hosted a road race to honor a 6th-grade student who tragically passed away last month.

11-year-old George Levi-Njuguna collapsed and died while playing basketball at the Dana Barros Basketball Club facility in Stoughton on October 1.

Brockton turkey trot honors fallen student

George’s elementary school says he had a strong interest and excelled at running, which is why Brockton is renaming the Turkey Trot in his honor.

His mom says the support would’ve brought a smile to his face.

“I am lost for words, I am very thankful for the support by everybody showing up, George would have been very, very happy and be like, ‘Ooh Mommy they came for me,’ and I’m like ‘Yeah,’ so I’m very happy, very thankful,” said Rosie Mwangi, George’s mom.

The winner of the race this morning and going forward will be presented with the George Levi Njuguna trophy.

