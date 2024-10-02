‘Unimaginable loss’: 6th grader from Brockton collapses and dies while playing basketball

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An 11-year-old boy collapsed and died Tuesday night at the Dana Barros Basketball Club facility in Stoughton. The unidentified boy was engaged in playing basketball at the time -- but Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Carroll does not know if it was a practice or a game.

“We received a call at approximately 7:58 last night,” Carroll said. “What they believed was a syncopal (fainting) episode.”

Paramedics arrived at the facility four minutes later, Carroll said.

“They found an 11-year-old lying flat on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive,” he said. “They did use a defibrillator and attempted resuscitation, but unsuccessfully.”

The boy was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, with lifesaving measures continuing on the way.

“Unfortunately, the 11-year-old boy didn’t make it,” Carroll said. “From what I understand, he had no real cardiac issues historically. A normal healthy child.”

Carroll said he can’t imagine what the family is going through:

“I have three children myself and I couldn’t even.. especially in a healthy environment, you know, playing basketball. running around and to all of a sudden have this happen, it has to be devastating.”

The cause of death is unknown. But one study found that 76% of the time, sudden death in pre-high school students playing sports is cardiac-related.

The Barros Basketball Club supplied Boston 25 with a statement. It read, in part,

“Our heartfelt condolence is extended to the player’s family as they deal with this unimaginable loss. Our entire basketball community, especially his teammates and coaches but all of our club members and their families are devastated and heartbroken over this tragedy. This young man loved basketball, he was a cherished teammate and friend, and it is difficult to imagine the Club moving forward without the presence of his smiling face.”

The statement also thanked Stoughton first responders for their vigorous efforts to try and save the boy.

