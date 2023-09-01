Brockton schools to hire outside firm for independent audit of $14 mil deficit

BROCKTON, Mass — Parents in Brockton arrived for a school committee meeting Friday afternoon carrying questions after officials revealed there was $14 million missing from the school budget the day before. Questions that spilled out into the hallway after the meeting went behind closed doors after 15 minutes.

“I’m very disappointed. Once again we show up to this school committee meeting and they aren’t transparent. There’s a guise of secrecy and that’s a sad commentary,” said one frustrated Brockton resident. “There’s too many things going on in our school system that we’re not able to find exactly what the truth is.”

After an executive meeting, school committee members announced they had voted to hire an outside firm to perform an independent audit of the school’s finances. The contracted firm has yet to be decided.

Although Brockton Schools Superintendent Michael Thomas was not in attendance at the meeting, he told Boston 25 News earlier in the day there was no criminal activity involved.

“A narrative that money is missing or embezzled is absolutely absurd, every dime can be accounted for and every dime went toward students,” said Thomas. “It’s not gone. It’s overspent in the areas of safety, security, transportation, over staff but there’s nothing missing.”

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan and school committee members told reporters after a special meeting Thursday night they had discovered the $14 million shortfall and that Thomas did not attend the meeting because he’s on medical leave.

Thomas, a graduate of Brockton High School, oversaw the physical education department and worked his way up to become superintendent in 2019.

Dr. James Cobbs was announced as the interim superintendent Friday while Thomas is on medical leave.

Dr James Cobbs (Brockton Public Schools)

Sullivan, who serves as the chair of the Brockton School Committee, said Thursday he was dismayed but is committed to fixing the situation.

“As a mayor and a BPS alum and a parent in the BPS system I’m extremely dismayed. Collectively, we are all dismayed at the situation, and we are committed to ensuring that we will rectify the situation, appoint new leadership, and move forward,” Sullivan said.

Back in May, the school district eliminated 130 staff positions after facing an $18 million deficit. The district attributed some of the shortfall to dwindling enrollment due to the pandemic.

The first day of school for all grades in the district is Wednesday, September 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

