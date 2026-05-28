Brockton police investigating double stabbing near playground

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police are investigating a double stabbing that left two men injured on Wednesday evening near a Brockton playground.

Officers responded to Dover Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. following reports of a man who had been stabbed near the James Edgar Playground.

One victim was initially brought to a nearby hospital before being flown to a Boston hospital for further treatment, according to Brockton police. The second victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later taken to Boston as well.

Officials have not released details on the victims’ conditions.

At this time, there have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brockton police.

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