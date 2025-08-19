Brockton High School teacher accused of paying underage male for sex act, prosecutors say

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton High School teacher faced a judge today after being arrested on sex trafficking charges.

35-year-old Matthew Cunningham, the high school’s choir director, is facing charges of sexual conduct for a fee and trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, a Brockton District Court clerk told Boston 25 News.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office says Cunningham was arrested Tuesday morning in his Brockton home following a months-long investigation by Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police.

Cunningham is accused of meeting up with an underage male on April 27, performing a sexual act on the victim and then paying the victim through an app.

App administrators contacted the FBI after flagging the transaction between an adult and a minor. The FBI then contacted Brockton police.

Cunningham was immediately placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest, according to a Brockton schools spokesperson.

“Our priority at this time is the safety and well-being of our students, and we are actively working to marshal the resources necessary to support the Brockton High School community, especially those who are feeling in any way impacted by this situation,” school district spokesperson Jordan Mayblum said. “As we have more details about the support available to the BHS community, we will share that with families directly.”

Cunningham pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. He was held on $25,000 with the conditions that he stay away and have no contact with the victim or Brockton High School, that he stay off social media, that he surrender his passport, and remain in the state. Prosecutors requested that he be held on $50,000 bail.

As the investigation continues, investigators will conduct a forensic examination of his cell phone.

Cunningham will next appear in court on September 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

