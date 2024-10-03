Brockton High School student arrested after allegedly displaying firearm on campus

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton High School student was arrested after allegedly displaying a firearm on campus on Wednesday afternoon, authorities announced Thursday.

School administrators learned the student in question had shown the weapon in a walking area of Campanelli Stadium, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Campanelli Stadium is located right next to the high school.

School police were able to locate the 17-year-old male suspect in a vehicle in the school parking lot and took him into custody.

The alleged firearm was never inside the school building and no injuries were reported.

The male student is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and additional charges may be forthcoming, according to police

School police have not recovered a firearm at this time and believe this to be an isolated incident that does not pose a danger to the school.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group