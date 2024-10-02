Local

Brockton firefighters rescue raccoon stuck inside traffic pole

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Brockton raccoon save (Brockton Fire Department)

BROCKTON, Mass. — Firefighters from Station 1 in Brockton got quite the surprise walking into work on Monday morning.

According to officials, arriving crew members heard a screeching noise coming from behind the station.

They quickly discovered a raccoon had climbed into one of the empty traffic poles and had gotten stuck.

Animal control rapidly responded to assist the firefighters with cutting the pole.

With the help of a little soap and water, the raccoon was set free in a more suitable part of the city.

Posted by Brockton Fire on Monday, September 30, 2024

