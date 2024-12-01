Brockton Fire Department responded to 3-alarm blaze at abandoned 4-story building

BROCKTON, Mass. — On Friday, the Brockton Fire Department responded to a 3-alarm blaze at a 4-story building on Legion Parkway.

Brockton Fire is currently working a 3rd Alarm Fire on Legion Parkway pic.twitter.com/Op6qEtClTQ — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) December 1, 2024

Crews were dispatched around 6pm on Saturday to reports of a fire at abandoned 4-story building on Legion Parkway. Brockton Fire Chief Brian F. Nardelli had said that once crews began to investigate the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, that’s when the 4th floor of the building began to collapse and crews were ordered out of the building.

Fire crews were ordered to take a defensive position and wait for more man power, after the fire was upgraded to a 3-alarm.

Brockton Fire Chief Brian F. Nardelli said that he has always had his concerns of this building, stating “This is an 100-year-old building, at least, right? So as cold and moisture and wet and heat and thaw, it expands, joints, these are built very strongly. But I think over the years we get concerned.”

Nardelli added that most departments among the Commonwealth have a list of abandoned building’s that give them concern. Due to the severity of the fire, the main concern is if the building will collapse or if it’ll need to be torn down.

Crews and support remain on scene to continue extinguishing the blaze and investigating the cause of fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

