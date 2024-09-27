Brockton court finds man dangerous after allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

BROCKTON — A Brockton man has been found dangerous after allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl walking home from school,

Following a hearing at Brockton District Court on Friday, Marckenson Beauge, 22, has been found dangerous and to be held without bail. Beauge is being charged with one count each of Rape of a Child with Force, Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Under 14, and Kidnapping of a Child.

On Sept. 18, officers responded to West Middle School after a female student reported to a faculty member that she had been sexually assaulted by a man while walking home from school, the day prior.

The student could make out the man’s clothes and features, telling the police that he was missing his front teeth and was riding a blue bicycle.

Brockton police launched an investigation and interviewed multiple people before deeming Beauge a person of interest. Police gained a search warrant for Beauge’s residence but was not home.

He was later found working at a fast-food restaurant in Easton, and taken into custody.

Beauge is currently scheduled for a probable cause hearing on October 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

