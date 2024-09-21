21-year-old man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Brockton.

According to police, the teen was walking home from West Middle School on Tuesday when a man approached her in the driveway of a house on West Elm Street.

The victim managed to escape after a brief struggle and ran home, police said.

Police described the man as a Black male in his 20s who was missing two front teeth. Police said the suspect was wearing a black shirt with multicolored lettering and gray pants, and riding a blue bicycle with white lettering.

School police worked with Brockton police and executed a search warrant on Friday night at 20 Cherry Street in Brockton.

Investigators found the suspect, Markenson Beuge, 21 in Easton and took him to Brockton police.

Beuge will be arraigned on sexual assault charges next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

