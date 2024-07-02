Truck fire in Seekonk shuts down part of I-195

SEEKONK, Mass. — Authorities shut down part of a highway in Seekonk after a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to MassDOT, a Cintas box truck caught fire on I-195 westbound near Exit 1. The area has since been shut down to vehicular traffic.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Highway officials say motorists should expect significant traffic delays. Temporary signs and variable message boards are being deployed to advise drivers to seek different routes.

Video shows flames leaping from the front of the vehicle.

Seekonk box truck fire

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

In #Seekonk, car fire has closed I-195 WB at exit 1. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 2, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group