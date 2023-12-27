‘Tragedy’: Grandfather, grandson killed by alleged drunken driver in Christmas crash on Mass. bridge

SOMERSET, Mass. — An alleged drunken driver is facing a slew of criminal charges after authorities say he caused a wrong-way crash on a Massachusetts bridge on Christmas Night that left a grandfather and grandson dead and three others injured.

Adam M. Gauthier, 41, of New York City, New York, formerly of Somerset, is charged with motor vehicle homicide while under the influence, manslaughter, OUI-liquor while causing serious bodily injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and wrong-way operation on a state highway, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way crash on the westbound side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Somerset (Route 6) just after 11 p.m. learned that Gauthier was driving a 2023 Land Rover SUV with a New York registration eastbound in the westbound lane and had crashed head-on into a 2014 Infiniti QX50 SUV and a 2019 Honda Accord Sedan, according to Massachusetts State Police investigators.

The driver of the Infiniti, identified as Floriano Arruda, 73, of Seekonk, and his grandson who was riding in the backseat, 15-year-old Jacoby Arruda, of Seekonk, were both pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital and Charlton Memorial Hospital respectively, according to authorities.

Donna Arruda, Floriano’s 68-year-old, was sitting in the front seat of the Infiniti and suffered serious injuries. She remains in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

Officials said the driver and passenger of the Honda, identified as two young women from Taunton, were taken to at Charlton Memorial Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Both westbound lanes of the bridge were closed for four hours while authorities investigated the wreck.

Gauthier was taken to the Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later transported to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was arraigned from his hospital bed on Tuesday afternoon. He was ordered to be held on $100,000 cash bail.

Gauthier will appear in Fall River District Court for an initial pre-trial hearing on Jan. 9, 2024.

“This is a terrible tragedy, especially when it occurred on Christmas night. My heart grieves for the victims and their families for their terrible loss,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

State Police-Dartmouth Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County, Fall River, and Somerset Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

