Tentative agreement reached between Stop & Shop, Teamsters to keep Mass. distribution center open

FREETOWN, Mass. — Teamsters Local 25 and Stop & Shop announced on Friday they’ve reached a tentative agreement on a new contract for employees at a Massachusetts distribution center.

The tentative agreement is for six years for associates at Stop & Shop’s distribution center in Freetown, according to officials. The pending ratification would save more than 900 union jobs.

“I am thrilled that we were able to work together on a new contract that both provides an outstanding package of wages and benefits to our associates and supports us in our strategy of improving the customer experience by reducing operating costs,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop.

President of Teamsters Local 25 Thomas G. Mari said, “The final agreement not only contained significant increases in wages and working conditions but also provided job security to more than 900 Teamsters for the foreseeable future.”

Friday was the deadline to reach an agreement before a strike and potential closure of the Freetown facility.

The two sides were locked in a dispute over subcontracting work done at Freetown’s distribution center to a third party.

“Stop & Shop continues to put care for our people at the forefront of everything we do, and we are proud to continue our legacy as one of the region’s largest union employers in the retail business,” Wheeler said.

