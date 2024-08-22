Police investigation underway in Easton

EASTON, Mass. — Authorities say there’s no threat to the public following a large police presence at an Easton intersection.

According to police, an incident that originated in Brockton resulted in a crash near the area of Belmont Street and Washington Street.

The details of the Brockton incident were not immediately available, as were the facts and circumstances leading up to the crash.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Motorists can expect heavy traffic delays in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

