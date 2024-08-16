Man facing murder charge for deadly New Bedford shooting, DA says

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities arrested a New Bedford man in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month.

21-year-old Anthony Jalo was arrested Friday morning and was charged with murder.

On August 4 around 1:30 a.m., officers responding to Earle Street for a report of gunshots found 44-year-old Aaron Britto suffering from multiple injuries between the rear of Morna Lounge and a residence, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Britto was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A subsequent investigation identified Jalo as a suspect in Britto’s murder.

Jalo will be arraigned in New Bedford District Court.

No further information was immediately available.

