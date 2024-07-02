Daytime stabbing in Taunton under investigation, police say

TAUNTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person was reportedly stabbed in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing on Paul Bunker Drive around 1:20 p.m. found one victim with a stab wound, according to Taunton Police.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear at this time as is their age.

Police say the investigation remains active and no further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

