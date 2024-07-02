1 arrested for triple daytime stabbing in Taunton, police say

TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities arrested one man for allegedly stabbing three victims in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon.

A 24-year-old Taunton man was charged in connection to the incident, according to police.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing on Paul Bunker Drive around 1:20 p.m. reportedly found a 19-year-old Taunton man, and two 21-year-old Taunton men suffering from stab and slash wounds.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The 24-year-old suspect was also hospitalized for minor injuries during the altercation.

Police believe all parties knew each other and the incident was not random. There is no active threat to the public, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

