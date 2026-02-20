Brighton barber shop owner grateful for community support after flooding destroyed business

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Matt Charette couldn’t believe what he saw as he opened up his barber shop last Tuesday.

“You could hear the water rushing all sorts of condensation in the windows up front and stuff it was, I couldn’t even look it was terrible,” said Charette.

His small business on Market Street in Brighton was destroyed by the flooding.

He says a tenant who lives above his shop turned the heat off while out of town and a pipe burst.

“There was like maybe 4 inches of standing water,” said Charette.

Matt’s Barber Shop has been a part of the Brighton community for seven years now, so many customers were also sad to see it shut down.

One regular customer even started a GoFundMe to help them get back up and running.

“I wouldn’t have done that for myself, but yeah Dietrich started it and it took right off,” said Charette.

That GoFundMe has raised more than $33,000 - enough to fully renovate the place in just a few weeks.

“We wouldn’t be able to rebuild without their help,” said Charette.

The community also came out Thursday night for a benefit at O’Briens Pub in Allston all to help support the lost wages for the barbers at matt’s shop.

“A nightmare turned into like a heartwarming community story,” said Charette.

Charette says he’s beyond thankful for the help of this community to get his business back open as soon as possible.

“The Allston-Brighton community is amazing, we’re proud to be a part of it,” said Charette.

Charette says because of the help from that GoFundMe, he believes they’ll be able to reopen next month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group