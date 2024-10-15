‘Brightest, longest route’: Drive-through holiday lights experiencre returning to Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — A dazzling drive-through holiday lights experience is returning to Gillette Stadium in November, officials announced Tuesday.

Magic of Lights will return to Foxboro for a fourth holiday season, starting on Friday, Nov. 22 and ending on Christmas Day, Family Entertainment Live said in a news release.

The Magic of Lights drive-through experience showcases dozens of displays, a festive holiday soundtrack, and captivating digital animations, all brought to life with millions of LED lights.

This year’s edition will feature the “brightest and longest route ever,” event organizers said.

Guests can enjoy the displays from the comfort of their vehicle, including the 32-foot-tall animated Christmas Barbie, a prehistoric Christmas, Winter Wonderland, the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, a bigfoot monster truck, and an elves and reindeer road, in addition to the signature 200-foot long enchanted tunnel of lights.

Brand new for the 2024 season, MagicVision selfie filters will be unveiled, featuring fun filters that will transform selfies into festive holiday-themed images.

“With over two million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights offers a nostalgic and festive experience for guests of all ages that is an essential part of the holiday season,” organizers said in the release.

Tickets for Magic of Lights that can be used on any Sunday through Thursday are on sale now for a limited time for $20 per vehicle. Date-specific tickets start at $35.

Magic of Lights will dazzle daily from Friday, Nov. 22 through Wednesday, Dec. 25, but is closed on Dec. 1 for a Patriots game. Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

