‘Bright attitude’: Raccoon completes 2 surgeries after being set on fire in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — A raccoon that was set on fire last week in Quincy is on the road to recovery.

The New England Wildlife Center shared an update a little over a week after the rodent was sent to the wildlife center for severe burns to her back and paws.

“This past week has proved she is a fighter,” the wildlife center wrote in a post.

The rodent has undergone two surgeries to remove damaged tissue and she will continue to need intensive wound care treatments every few days.

The raccoon is also receiving multiple medications to control her pain and secondary skin infections.

Andrew Chieu, 63 is accused of allegedly setting the rodent on fire and faces animal cruelty charges.

Officers responded to an incident on Royal Street on December 30 and were greeted by two arguing neighbors and found a live raccoon suffering from apparent burn injuries in a trap cage, police said.

Video obtained by investigators allegedly showed Chieu placing the raccoon in the cage and then on top of a can that contained an intensifying fire, according to police.

The little girl takes medication through chicken nuggets and will need more intensive care in the next few days.

“She continues to surprise us each day with her resilience and bright attitude,” the center said on Facebook. ” She has been making the most of her new habitat and has even been enjoying some light enrichment activities. We are confident that continuing with treatment is the right course at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

