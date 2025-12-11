Brian Walshe murder trial: Week 2 recap with Bob Ward, criminal defense attorney, Elyse Hershon

DEDHAM, Mass. — On Thursday morning, defense attorneys informed Norfolk Superior Court Judge Diane Frenier that they would be resting their case.

Brian Walshe also confirmed to Judge Frenier that he would not testify for himself.

On Friday, December 12, closing statements will begin.

Boston 25 reporter Bob Ward sat down with attorney Elyse Hershon to break down the testimony and events from week 2.

Episode three of our podcast is posted on the Boston-25 YouTube page and website and can also be watched below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group