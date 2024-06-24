Brian Walshe, Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, to appear in court

DEDHAM, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, will be back in court Monday for his pre-trial hearing.

Prosecutors allege the 48-year-old Walshe killed his wife, Ana Walshe, 39, and misled investigators about her disappearance last year.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three young children and a real estate professional who worked in Washington D.C. went missing on New Year’s Day 2023, authorities said.

Brian Walshe is also serving a prison sentence for pleading guilty in to selling two counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings in an international art fraud scheme.

In January 2023, days after she went missing, a hacksaw and a blood-soaked rug believed to contain biological evidence were recovered by investigators.

Police later searched trash bins, dumpsters, trash trucks, and trash facilities in the areas where Brian Walshe traveled following her disappearance.

Brian Walshe, Ana Walshe Brian Walshe, left, is facing murder and other charges following the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, left, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images/Cohasset Police Department)

Prosecutors have also previously said that a broken knife with blood on it was found in the basement of the Walshe family home.

Ana’s body has never been found.

Brian Walshe is scheduled to appear before a judge in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Monday afternoon.

