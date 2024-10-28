‘A brave soul’: Boston Police remember officer killed in the line of duty 33 years ago

BOSTON — More than three decades ago, Boston Police Officer Jeremiah J. Hurley Jr. responded to a report of a suspicious package in the area of 39 Eastbourne St. in Roslindale.

The 50-year-old Hurley, assigned at the time to the department’s Bomb Squad Unit, was killed on Monday, Oct. 28, 1991 when the device detonated, fatally wounding Hurley and critically injuring his partner, police said.

On Monday, the anniversary of his death, Boston Police remembered the service and sacrifice of Hurley, a 23-year-veteran of the department.

“Today, on the 33rd anniversary of his passing, please join the men and women of the BPD as we take a moment to remember the service and sacrifice of a brave soul who died protecting and serving our city while also recognizing the hurt and heartache endured by the family and friends he left behind,” Boston Police said in a statement on Monday.

Hurley left behind his wife, two daughters, two stepsons, and two grandchildren.

Three of Hurley’s children later followed in their father’s footsteps and became Boston Police officers, police said.

In June 2017, the Boston Police Harbor Patrol Unit named a patrol boat in memory of Hurley, who is buried at Fairview Cemetery in Hyde Park.

His name is located on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C, Panel 27, West Line 18.

His name is also engraved on the Hero Wall at Boston Police Headquarters and the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial at the State House in Boston.

In Boston, a Hero Sign has been placed in Hurley’s honor in the area of Aldrich and Beech streets in Roslindale.

“The sign is to forever honor the memory of a man who gave his life in service to his city,” police said. “If you ever find yourself in the area and you happen to see his Hero Sign, kindly take a moment to honor and acknowledge the service and sacrifice of a brave man who died protecting and serving his city.”

