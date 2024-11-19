Brandeis University announces new free tuition program for families earning $75,000 or less a year

WALTHAM, Mass. — Brandeis University has announced a new free tuition program for families earning $75,000 or less a year.

Starting with the class entering in fall 2025, the Brandeis Commitment program, will allow families with total incomes of less than $75,000 annually and typical assets to receive total grants and scholarships that cover their full tuition.

Students from families earning less than $200,000 a year and typical assets will receive grants and scholarships totaling 50% of tuition.

“The Brandeis Commitment aligns with what Brandeis has been about since its founding - enabling talented students from all backgrounds to obtain a top-tier education,” said Interim President Arthur Levine ‘70. “We are encouraging more students to aim high and apply to Brandeis by removing uncertainty about the cost of attendance for their families.”

The Brandeis Commitment will make it easier for families to plan their college experience and simplify the financial aid process by making it significantly easier for families in those income ranges to estimate the financial impact of attending Brandeis.

According to a press release, Brandeis will continue to meet 100% of demonstrated financial needs for all families who qualify, including those not eligible for the Brandeis Commitment due to ineligibility for federal aid, family assets, or income.

“Brandeis has been committed to providing 100 percent of calculated financial need, and will continue to do so for current and future students,” said Dean of Admissions Jennifer Walker. “The Brandeis Commitment will provide more clarity for prospective students and families who want to have a better sense of the aid they will receive before they apply.”

