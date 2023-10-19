Braintree Police Department unveils statue in honor of beloved K9 who died protecting officers

BRAINTREE, Mass. — The Braintree Police Department on Thursday unveiled a bronze statue in honor of Kitt, a beloved K9 veteran who was killed while protecting officers during a shootout in the woods in 2021.

Dozens of police officers, K9 handlers, and members of the public gathered at department headquarters at 282 Union Street to honor Kitt’s life and service.

K9 Kitt

“We’re going to thank today a beloved police dog, who if not for Kitt, it could have been a dramatically different day on June 4, 2021,” Braintree Police Chief Timothy Cohoon said during the ceremony.

K9 Kitt

On June 4, 2021, officers were called to a domestic dispute at an apartment complex on McCusker Drive, where Kitt entered the woods with the officers in search of the suspect.

While attempting to apprehend the armed suspect, Kitt and three officers encountered heavy gunfire from the suspect, investigators said. Kitt, a 12-year veteran of the force, was struck and killed.

Police say the dog diverted the suspect’s attention away from his handler, William “Bill” Cushing, and two other officers.

Officer William Cushing Jr. (Photo courtesy of Braintree Police Department)

The suspect, 34-year-old Brockton native Andrew Homen, was ultimately shot by police and pronounced dead.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office later announced that the officers were justified in their use of deadly force during the shootout.

Cushing later established the K9 Kitt Foundation, which now provides relief for violently injured K9 teams across the country.

