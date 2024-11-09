BPHC urging residents to avoid water after cyanobacteria algae bloom found in pond

BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is alerting residents of a cyanobacteria algae bloom in Sprague Pond in the Hyde Park/Readville neighborhood of Boston.

he Neponset River Watershed Association alerted BPHC of an observed cyanobacteria, a blue-green algae, bloom at Sprague Pond.

Sprague Pond is temporarily closed to the public. During the closure, residents should:

Avoid contact with the water.

Keep pets away from the water.

Avoid fishing and other activities in or near the water.

If you, your child, or your pet comes in contact with the water, rinse them off immediately.

Blue-green algae can form harmful blooms in lakes, ponds, and rivers that make the water murky and can sometimes make the water look like pea soup or paint. Blue-green algae blooms can produce toxins that may make people and pets sick.

Toxins may be present within the algae cells or in the water.

“For humans, the primary concern is ingestion of water containing blue-green algae while swimming, “ BPHC said in a statement. “Direct skin contact with the blue-green algae and inhalation of water droplets containing blue-green algae or toxins is a secondary concern. For dogs, the primary concern is the ingestion of water containing blue-green algae or scum that has washed ashore or gotten onto their skin or fur.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) will continue to monitor cyanobacteria algae levels in the pond.

Residents who have questions or concerns, or would like more information, should call the Mayor’s Health Line at 617-534-5050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

