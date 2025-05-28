Boy dead, girl injured after crashing car they stole from delivery driver in NH, police say

NEW HAMPSHIRE — A boy is dead and another girl is seriously injured after they crashed a car they stole from a delivery driver in New Hampshire.

According to Manchester police, on May 28, around 12:50 a.m. officers responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in the area of 5 Clifford Avenue.

The victim, a food delivery driver, told officers he had briefly left his 2014 Toyota Corolla unattended. When he returned, the vehicle was gone.

Officers spotted the vehicle about an hour later in the area of Kenberma Street. The vehicle was operating without headlights and quickly accelerated away when emergency lights and sirens were activated.

A pursuit was initiated and continued onto the highway, where the officer stopped the chase after they lost sight of the vehicle.

Around 2:00 a.m. New Hampshire State Police discovered the car in the area of Route 101 westbound at the Kilton Road off-ramp in Bedford, where it had crashed.

The male driver, a juvenile, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A female passenger, also a juvenile, has serious, but not critical injuries, Bedford police said. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The names of those involved in the crash haven’t been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

