Boy dead, girl seriously hurt following overnight crash in Bedford, NH

BEDFORD, NH — A boy is dead and a girl is seriously injured following an overnight crash in Bedford, New Hampshire, officials said.

According to Bedford police, around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to Route 101 westbound at the Kilton Road off-ramp for a report of a car crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a car that had rolled over with two people inside.

The male driver, a juvenile, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A female passenger, also a juvenile, has serious, but not critical injuries, police said. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The names of those involved in the crash haven’t been released.

The Kilton Road ramps remained closed while the Bedford Police Department’s traffic accident reconstruction team investigated.

Drivers were warned of delays on Route 101 westbound in the area of Kilton Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

