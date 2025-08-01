Boxford summer camp ensures access to tradition for students with disabilities

BOXFORD, Mass. — Camp Stepping Stone in Boxford offers a unique summer experience for students with disabilities, integrating education with outdoor activities to prevent learning regression.

The camp is part of an extended school year program run by the CREST Collaborative, serving 285 students annually from over a dozen communities. It combines traditional classroom learning with engaging outdoor experiences, allowing students to continue their education in a less conventional setting.

“They see us not as teachers so much, but almost like mentors and peers out here in a setting,” said John Cummings, a teacher at the CREST Collaborative’s Merrimack Academy.

At Camp Stepping Stone, students participate in activities such as kayaking and fishing, which complement their academic learning.

“They write journals, we do science experiments, and then they know that then they’re going to access the waterfront,” Cummings said. He also emphasized the importance of this setting in helping students view their educators as mentors.

Amariyon Moore, a student at the camp, shared that he learned to fish for the first time and found the camp setting peaceful and stress-free. This environment helps him manage depression and anxiety better than a traditional school setting.

“You don’t always feel stressed. You can always, like, take breaks,” Moore said. “It’s peaceful. It’s very, very peaceful.”

Michelle Chase, whose son Everett has cerebral palsy with the underlying condition known as Lenky syndrome, highlights the freedom her son experiences at the camp.

During the traditional school year, Everett participates in water therapy and other activities with usual constraints of his medical equipment. But on the water at camp, he finds his joy.

“No constrictions, no body equipment. When he’s in the water, he just loves it,” Chase says.

The camp aims to prevent summer learning loss. Continuing education allows students to maintain the skills they have practiced during the school year by engaging them in continuous learning through a variety of activities.

The integration of educational and outdoor activities at Camp Stepping Stone provides a valuable and enriching experience for students with disabilities, helping them maintain their skills and enjoy their summer.

“I see a lot more smiles,” Cummings said.

