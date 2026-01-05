Bots Vs. Bucks: The traveler’s guide to outsmarting AI

Mass. — A.I. is changing the world as we know it.

Data shows 77 percent of companies are either using A.I. or exploring it. And the travel industry is no exception. From airlines to hotels, bots are setting prices and personalizing offers. So, how can you outsmart artificial intelligence and still get the best deal?

Whether you’re booking a flight, a cruise, or a holiday getaway, artificial intelligence is behind many of those “limited-time deals.”

Many companies use A.I. algorithms to analyze your browsing history, location, and even the time of day to predict what you’ll pay and then they raise the price! To beat the bots, be less predictable. Book in private or incognito mode, clear your cookies, or use a VPN to hide your IP address.

“Cookies are there for a reason, so they can track you,” said Bob Walker, Franchise Owner, and Travel Advisor.

Experts also recommend mixing and matching. Book one leg of a flight at a time or use different airlines. Be flexible. A.I. algorithms penalize rigid dates and routes, check “nearby airports” and try booking flights at odd hours, like early morning or late at night when algorithms are less active.

“Just don’t shop on the weekends. Don’t buy anything. It will get cheaper,” explained Walker.

Rental car companies and hotels are also using A.I. to track wear-and-tear from scratches on a car to smoking damage in a room. But those aren’t always accurate so protect yourself from wrong charges!

“Take your own pictures, this is what it looked like before, and make sure you have timestamps on the pictures,” said Walker.

And don’t be afraid to negotiate directly, email hotels or smaller airlines to ask for discounts or use your reward points and miles to offset higher costs. Remember A.I. doesn’t bargain, but humans still do.

A.I. is making it harder to find those old-fashioned travel deals but it’s not impossible. Data shows the best time to book flights is still Tuesday or Wednesday and mid-month, when demand and prices tend to dip. Experts say using price alerts and flexible dates can help you catch those brief windows when A.I. algorithms miss a drop. So, if you can think like a machine, you can still beat one.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

