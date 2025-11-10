Boston’s tap water named ‘best-tasting’ in New England

BOSTON — Boston’s tap water has been named the best-tasting in New England by the New England Section of the American Water Works Association (NE-AWWA).

The award was announced following a taste test at NE-AWWA’s annual conference, highlighting the quality of water provided by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) and distributed by the Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC).

“The award is also a tribute to the hard-working men and women of BWSC, who around the clock keep our systems operating smoothly and efficiently,” said BWSC Executive Director Henry F. Vitale.

BWSC Chief Engineer John Sullivan added, “We are proud to recognize the work of our colleagues of the New England Section of AWWA as we both share the same commitment: to ensure that everyone has access to drinking water that’s not only clean and safe but also great tasting!”

Boston’s water will now compete in the national ‘Best of the Best’ contest in June 2026, where it will face other top water utilities from the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico.BWSC has a history of accolades, having won the national AWWA ‘Best of the Best’ award in 2014 and frequently receiving MA DEP’s Public Water Systems awards.

The water’s source, the Quabbin and Wachusett Reservoirs, is known for its pristine conditions, surrounded by protective natural buffer zones.

This is the first time NE-AWWA has bestowed the Best Tasting award, as it is a newly formed organization.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

