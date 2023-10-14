Boston’s Logan International Airport celebrates 100 years with expansion of Terminal E

BOSTON — Logan International Airport is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with a newly-expanded Terminal E that includes a new security checkpoint, new concessions, departure lounges and energy-efficient operations, officials said.

Massport recently completed four new gates in Terminal E, the airport’s international terminal, along with “respective amenities to support the increased operational demands and create a better and more efficient travel experience for passengers,” MassPort said in a statement.

“Once through the new security checkpoint, passengers flow into an open space with high ceilings drenched in natural light where they will find a number of new concessions, departure lounges and can access new airline clubs on the fourth level,” MassPort said.

The renovation project includes a new, state of the art TSA 7-lane security checkpoint; an expanded Arrivals Level curb; expanded ticketing area; over 100,000 square feet of modern hold room and concession space; enhanced outbound baggage handling system and baggage claim capacity; and advanced amenities and diversified seating options to enhance the passenger experience.

The new security checkpoint includes seven new Analogic Computed Tomography lanes, which create 3-D images that can be rotated 360 degrees for thorough visual image analysis by a TSA Officer, MassPort said. Enhanced imaging capabilities will allow travelers to keep their laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags during screening.

The project included construction of approximately 390,000 square feet and renovations to the existing Terminal E structure to create a unified building. Construction on the project began in spring 2019 and was completed in summer 2023.

“By creating a modern, customer-centric, and sustainable Logan Airport, we will be a stronger economic engine for the City and the Commonwealth,” Massport CEO Lisa Wieland said in a statement. “Massachusetts is home to numerous travel-intensive industries that help power our economy and a modern international terminal will enhance connectivity across the globe, improve operations at the airport and create a more efficient travel experience for passengers.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Terminal E at Logan Airport (Boston 25)

During the past century, Boston Logan has grown from a small field with two runways “to a world-class transportation hub with more than 120 nonstop destinations, providing people and businesses with a gateway to opportunity,” MassPort said.

The airport, which opened in September 1923 for the military, grew quickly in response to advancements in aviation technology and the demand for commercial flights.

The state and City of Boston both managed the facility for a period. Massport has owned and managed the airport since 1956. Terminal E was first built in 1974 with 12 gates. The recent expansion with new gates brings the total number to 16.

Boston Logan’s first commercial flight in 1927 carried six passengers on Colonial Air Transport to New York. In 1946, the airport began connecting travelers to Europe. Today, Logan serves 53 international destinations to more than 30 countries on four continents.

International flights generate billions of dollars in economic benefits to Massachusetts.

In 2019, international travelers to Massachusetts spent $4 billion and contributed $250 million in state and local taxes, MassPort said.

“Logan International Airport is a critical economic engine for our state. These fantastic new upgrades at Terminal E are going to supercharge that engine and help to elevate our image on the world stage,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. “We are thrilled with the completion of this new step forward at Logan, and we are grateful to Massport, the Biden Administration and our Congressional delegation for their leadership and partnership on this critical project.”

Officials said the goal of the Terminal E project was to create a high-performance and resource-efficient terminal building that is comfortable for passengers and employees.

According to MassPort, the new design will achieve energy efficiencies at a minimum 20% better than the MA Energy Code. Upgrades to the HVAC system will improve the terminal’s overall energy efficiency and help achieve LEED Gold certification.

The project’s environmental features include photovoltaic window glazing, glare controlling glass and an energy-efficient displacement ventilation system, MassPort said.

Project benefits include lower energy and greenhouse gas emissions; water conservation; additional waste management and recycling; air quality improvement; and reduced energy consumption, MassPort said.

“Logan Airport is a gateway to opportunity and fosters connections for residents, businesses, universities and organizations in the global economy,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “We look forward to the continued partnership with Massport and investments into our communities.”

A new mothers’ room and “sensory room” are among new amenities and concessions in Terminal E.

The “sensory room” is a space with various interactive stations “that focus on balance, light therapy and cognitive/memory improvement, including a room that replicates an airplane cabin to help passengers acclimate themselves with the often stressful experience of flying,” MassPort said.

New dining options for passengers include Sal’s Pizza, Boston Harbor Distillery, Legal Sea Foods, Boston Market Grab and Go, Hudson Grab and Go and a Marketplace food court. The space also features stores such as Whiskey Connoisseur, IStore and flow through Duty Free by Dufry.

“Modernizing Terminal E represents Massport’s strong commitment to strengthening our role as an economic engine and connecting the people and businesses of New England to the world,” Massport Board Chair Patricia Jacobs said in a statement. “These improvements to Logan create a more efficient, enjoyable travel experience for our passengers today and into the future.”

Massport has also unveiled its centennial exhibit in the public area of Terminal E called Boston Logan Looks Back: A century of Powering What’s Possible that focuses on critical events that shaped the airport.

Visitors of the exhibit can view a series of videos and archive photography that explore the airport’s historical moments, innovations and significant challenges. The videos, including historic moments such as when Amelia Earhart visited Logan in 1933, will also be accessible through QR codes at the exhibit and on the MassPort website.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group