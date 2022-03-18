Boston’s Gardner Museum remains ‘optimistic’ that its stolen art will be recovered

BOSTON — It’s the anniversary of one of the most notorious robberies in Boston when 13 works of art were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

On Friday, the museum said it is hopeful about getting those stolen works back.

“We remain optimistic for the recovery of the objects and their return to their rightful place in our galleries,” said the museum in a series of tweets marking the anniversary.

It was March 18, 1990, when two thieves dressed as Boston Police officers pulled off the biggest art theft in history. The thieves took off with 13 of the Gardner’s works of art 81 minutes later.

The best-known works of art were taken from the Dutch Room, according to the museum. They cut Rembrandt’s Christ in the Storm on the Sea of Galilee and A Lady and Gentleman in Black from their frames; removed Vermeer’s The Concert and Flinck’s Landscape with an Obelisk from their frames; pulled an ancient Chinese bronze Gu, or beaker, from a table; and took a small self-portrait etching by Rembrandt from the side of a chest, according to the museum.

Boston 25′s Bob Ward has reported extensively on the heist over the years.

Investigators recently told Ward they’re taking a closer look at an unsolved Lynn murder, to see if it sheds new light on the legendary heist.

[ New England Unsolved: How a Lynn murder is providing a new lead in Gardner Art Heist investigation ]

The Gardner Museum is offering an unprecedented $10 million reward for information that breaks this case, but, as far Boston 25 knows, there has been no credible attempt to collect that reward.

