Boston’s convention center renamed to Thomas Michael Menino Convention and Exhibition Center

BOSTON — The Boston Convention Center has been officially renamed the ‘Mayor Thomas M Menino Convention and Exhibition Center’ following a ceremony held on Saturday.

Mayor Thomas M Menino, Boston’s longest-serving mayor, played a pivotal role in the development of the South Boston and Seaport waterfronts, advocating for the construction of the convention center, which opened its doors in 2004 and hosted the Democratic National Convention.

“As we stand here today, I am most grateful that this Thomas M Menino Convention and Exhibition Center will bring the entire world, and bring Bostonians from every one of our neighborhoods together to see the truth of who we are,” said Mayor Michelle Wu during the ceremony

Hundreds gathered on Saturday to celebrate the renaming dedication of the convention center, honoring Menino’s legacy and contributions to the city.

“Tom Menino wanted to leave the city he loved in better shape than he found it. That’s what he did, and that’s what this facility represents,” Lt. Gov Kim Driscoll said.

Menino, who served as mayor from 1993 to 2013, passed away in 2014 at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer.

The renaming of the convention center serves as a tribute to Mayor Menino’s enduring impact on Boston, symbolizing his commitment to improving the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group