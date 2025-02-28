Boston’s Black History: Bostonians with a dream

Boston 25 News celebrates Black History Month in this new 30-minute special.

Boston 25′s Rachel Keller profiles local leaders in the community who are dreaming big and tackling issues including health equity in communities of color.

From a Brockton bookstore that is using the power of reading to elevate downtown to a Boston program getting kids involved in classical music, we’ll see how these ideas are transforming lives.

You will even get a taste of some of the vibrant restaurants in the Boston area featuring Black owners and chefs.

