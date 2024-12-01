Boston’s ‘Better Business Bureau’ shares tips about upcoming holiday pop-up shops

BOSTON — With the holiday season kicking off, many local festivals will be opening up, allowing retailers to set up temporary pop-up shops. But how can you know which ones to trust?

We all know that pop-up shops are fun and typically posses some kind of cheap gift that you can give to someone, but sometimes these gifts aren’t reliable.

Each year, the BBB receives a multitude of complaints about pop-up shops each year, including the quality of the item, the store owners, and most often online purchase scams that, often times, costs you more than you bargained for.

A shopper shared their experience with BBB after ordering from a pop-up vendor: “[I saw] her booth at [fair name redacted] the last Sunday in June 2024. She was selling custom hoodies and other shirts. She did not have what I wanted so I placed an order. She promised it would be shipped. I sent several texts and nothing but excuses and she won’t return my money.”

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released a set of tips for shoppers to look out for when approaching some of these pop-up shops:

Review purchase policies. Determine the company or vendor's refund and return policies before you buy. If pop-up shops cannot offer concrete commitments on how they will handle any potential problems you may have with their products or services, reconsider doing business with them.

Be careful when placing orders. If the pop-up shop offers to place a special order for an item you're looking for, take extra steps to ensure it's legitimate. Before placing the order, ask the seller for their contact information and confirm it works. Get details on how you will receive the order and when you should expect it to arrive and ask for a receipt and/or a copy of the order confirmation. Pay with a credit card so you have additional protection in case you never end up receiving the item.

Pay attention to quality. Occasionally, pop-ups sell counterfeit products, so be cautious when purchasing designer goods or the latest "must-have" gifts. Prices that are dramatically lower than regular retail stores may be a red flag that the items are either stolen or counterfeit.

Know the terms of any product or service guarantees. If you are purchasing anything that comes with a manufacturer's warranty, ask how you will be able to get the product serviced if needed.

Guard your personal information. For small items, you might be better off paying in cash so you don't have to share any personal information. Just be sure you understand that you probably won't have any recourse if something is not right. For larger items, paying with a credit card can provide additional protection if there are problems and the retailer disappears. Make sure you hang on to the receipt to match it against your credit card statement.

Consider whether the gift is for a hard-to-please recipient. If you are planning a gift for someone who might need or want to return it, consider buying from a retailer with a long-standing business, strong reputation, and well-established return policies, instead of a pop-up shop. Look to BBB Accredited Businesses to shop from a vetted, trusted business. When possible, ask for a gift receipt that would make a return or exchange easier, if necessary.

If shopping online, do your research first. If you are interested in trying a new or unfamiliar online merchant, do your research. Ask the company for its physical location (address and phone number) so you can check its BBB Business Profile at BBB.org. Check to see if the business is BBB Accredited so you know whether dealing with a trustworthy business. Online purchase scams are very common during the holidays, so if you're unsure about a retailer, look for online reviews and search for any scams. Remember that deals that seem too good to be true are often scams.

Shop around. Pop-ups often focus on unique or high-quality gifts that you may not find elsewhere, but some are simply mini versions of discount retailers, offering holiday-themed goods that may be available for less at a traditional retailer.

If you or someone you know is planning on purchasing gifts for the holidays from pop-up vendors, try giving these tips a go to ensure you get the best bang for your buck.

