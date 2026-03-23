Boston woman pleads guilty to bank fraud, feds say

BOSTON — A Boston woman has pleaded guilty to a scheme to defraud a bank in Massachusetts, the U.S. Attorney said Monday.

Trinity Antonetty, 24, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to one count of bank fraud, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick scheduled sentencing for Aug. 18.

Between July and October 2024, prosecutors said Antonetty opened a business bank account and allowed Phalentz Vernot to deposit fraudulently obtained cashier’s checks into the account.

Antonetty used funds from one of the checks Vernot deposited into her account to purchase a cashier’s check payable to a shell company Vernot controlled, prosecutors said.

When the bank froze another of the checks Vernot deposited into Antonetty’s account for suspected fraud, prosecutors said Antonetty called the bank and falsely claimed that she operated a high-end car dealer and that the funds were related to a luxury car.

In July 2025, Vernot and five other men were charged in connection with a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud banks in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Vernot pleaded guilty on Dec. 17, 2025.

Earlier this month, two additional people were charged for their roles in the scheme.

For the charge of bank fraud, Antonetty faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of $1 million or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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