Boston woman killed in shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Massachusetts woman died after being attacked by a shark while paddle boarding the Bahamas on Monday.

According to Reuters, a Boston woman in her 40s was traveling with a male relative to Sandals Royal Bahamian resort in Nassau, Bahamas when she was attacked by a shark.

Both the woman and her relative were rescued nearly a mile offshore by a lifeguard on duty.

“CPR was administered to the victim. However, she suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body, including the right hip region and also her right upper limb,” police said via the Reuters report.

The local woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

In September 2022, a 58-year-old American woman was killed in a shark attack while snorkeling with her family in waters of New Providence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

