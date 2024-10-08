Boston University police issue bike theft alert

BOSTON — Campus police at Boston University have sounded the alarm. Watch your bikes!

This comes after the Boston University Police Department reported 26 bicycles and scooters were stolen in September.

Many of the thefts occurred when the bikes and scooters were locked up and secured with cable or chain locks at outdoor bike racks, police noted.

With that in mind, police are urging the community to be aware and take extra precautions.

They urge riders to:

Use secure their rides in bike rooms or cages whenever possible and to “invest in a high-quality steel U-lock or similar robust lock.”

Register your bike to be able to access bike storage facilities by using this link: https://www.bu.edu/transportation/bicycling/reg/.

Police are now asking school community members to call them at 617-353-2121 immediately if they observe any suspicious behavior.

