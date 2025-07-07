Boston University to lay off over 100 employees amid financial difficulties

BOSTON — One of the region’s flagship schools will soon lay off over 100 employees, citing increasing financial difficulties.

Boston University will reduce its staff by approximately 120 employees for the 2026 fiscal year, a school spokesperson told Boston 25 News Monday.

BU aims to decrease its operating budget by 5 percent in the new budget due to financial concerns.

The downsizing is due to difficulties tied to “federal funding cuts, rising inflation, changing demographics and more" a school spokesperson said in a statement.

“These difficult decisions will be communicated personally to affected employees, along with information about support and transitional services available,” a BU spokesperson said.

BU did not specify which departments would be hit the hardest by the cuts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

