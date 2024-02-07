Boston University asking for help to name school’s new comfort dog

BOSTON — Boston University is welcoming a new furry friend to campus and she needs help getting a name.

A 10-week-old pup is BU’s new comfort dog, and she’s already excelling at the job, according to BU Today. The golden retriever pup is being cared for by her BUPD handler, Officer Geovanni Chevere while she completes her training.

The one thing she still needs is a name.

Boston University police officers are inviting members of the campus community to submit names for the young pup on BU’s Instagram Stories. Submissions will be open for 24 hours and then members of the community will be able to vote in a pole for the best name.

According to BU Today, while a name is being decided, she is being called ‘Puppy.’ Puppy loves being around people and being around people.

“The comfort dog will serve as an additional resource for students experiencing anxiety or stress,” BUPD Chief Robert Lowe says. “She’ll also be another way for us to connect with them and the larger campus community—and I think she’s going to be the most popular member of our police department.”

Four days a week, Chevere takes Puppy to Golden Opportunities for Independence (GOFI), in Walpole for training alongside the puppy’s littermates.

Puppy will be in training for the next several months learning complex tasks. She will start to come to campus every Friday and by July will be on campus twice a week.

Puppy will come to campus full-time by Fall 2025 after all of her training is complete.

The winning name will be announced on Monday, February 12.

