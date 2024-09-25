Boston teachers deliver thousands of handwritten postcards to Mayor Wu

BOSTON — Boston teachers delivered thousands of handwritten postcards to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in their ongoing demands for better pay and classroom conditions.

Teachers in the state’s largest school district are weeks into the new school year with an expired contract.

The Boston Teachers Union and the Boston School Committee have held dozens of bargaining sessions since February 29th, and nearly seven months later, proposals still haven’t been figured out.

Teachers who participated in the postcard delivery to Boston City Hall on Tuesday said it’s not just affecting them but also their students on a daily basis.

“They are feeling that they can no longer sustain doing the job that they love because they’re being asked to do two or three jobs at once,” said Boston Teachers Union President Erik Berg.

The postcards are calling on Mayor Wu to support improved pay for teachers and paraprofessionals and for a properly staffed approach to the inclusion model that is used in Boston Public School classrooms.

“We heard from folks some of our professionals who make less than $30,000 a year working full-time who are unable to live in the city that they serve, and in some cases, not even able to find housing at all,” added Berg.

Boston 25 News reached out to Mayor Wu’s office for a response to Tuesday’s postcard delivery and have not yet heard back.

