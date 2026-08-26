Boston Symphony Orchestra ratifies three-year contract with musicians, preventing first ever strike

BOSTON — The Boston Symphony Orchestra has ratified a new three-year contract with its musicians, preventing what could have been the orchestra’s first-ever strike.

The agreement provides new terms for musicians and guarantees them a role in engaging collaborators, according to their union.

The deal averts a potential work stoppage and keeps the orchestra’s musicians on the job under the new contract.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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